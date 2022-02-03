San Luis Obispo police officers searching for man who robbed CVS

February 3, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who robbed the CVS store in downtown SLO Wednesday evening.

At about 8:30 p.m., a man entered the CVS store located at 171 Marsh Street and asked the clerk if she could change a bill for him. The suspect then walked behind the counter, physically assaulted the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The suspect also told the clerk that he had a knife, though she did not see one. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store. He was last seen heading north on Broad Street.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with no noticeable accent. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, light brown hair and brown eyes.

The robber was wearing light-colored sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with white shoes and blue nitrile style gloves. He was covering much of his face with what appeared to be a white tank top.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact the police department at (805) 781-7313 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

