SLO City Council again seeking to ban natural gas appliances

February 3, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of San Luis Obispo is again considering banning natural gas appliances in new homes and buildings.

In 2019, the SLO City Council voted in favor of enacting a ban on natural gas appliances in new construction. When faced with legal pressure, city officials suspended the plan to phase out the use of natural gas.

Then in 2020, the council adopted the Clean Energy Choice Program, which established new energy efficiency requirements for constructing buildings with natural gas appliances and incentivized building all-electric structures instead.

But, according to a recent city staff report, when given the choice, developers are still opting to construct mixed-fuel buildings, rather than all-electric, about 50 percent of the time. That rate is not high enough for the city to reach its greenhouse gas reductions targets, city staff says.

In turn, city officials are again considering an outright ban on natural gas appliances in new construction. During a city council hearing on the matter on Tuesday, multiple council members voiced support for a natural gas ban.

“We tried to be nice and give people a chance to have choices, hoping that they would choose what really is reality, and apparently that’s not going to work,” Councilwoman Carlyn Christianson said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Tonight’s a simple decision in terms of where we want new housing and new buildings to be, and it’s to me not even really a question. It has to be all electric.”


jdchem

I wonder how many of their personal houses and owned rental units are connected to PGE gas lines? If they were serious I think they would disconnect themselves.


02/03/2022 2:41 pm
Jorge Estrada

Yes I know how the ban works. If you really want natural gas, you pay a mitigation fee, more revenue for the city. The CPUC is not going entertain the disallowing of natural gas but they will let you pay more to get it. The City is going to get caught and you will have to pay their fines.


02/03/2022 1:33 pm
Ricky2

Carlyn Christianson makes a thumb tack look sharp.


02/03/2022 1:01 pm
JThomas

What jerks


02/03/2022 12:49 pm
Laughlines

“We tried to be nice and give people a chance to have choices, hoping that they would choose what really is reality, and apparently that’s not going to work,”


Translation: the peasants chose the wrong things, so no more choice. Wow. The mindset one has to have even to think that way.


02/03/2022 12:24 pm
