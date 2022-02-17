Semi-truck hits PG&E line, knocks out power in Shell Beach

February 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A semi-truck that had just exited Highway 101 in Shell Beach hit a power line, causing an outage in the area Thursday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the truck snagged a power line on Shell Beach Road near Spyglass Drive, knocking down a pole and damaging others. A small fire also started, but it was quickly extinguished.

A total of 358 customers in the area are without power, according to PG&E. The utility expects to fully restore power by 5 p.m.

Officials closed the Highway 101 Spyglass Drive offramp for about two hours, according to the CHP.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the accident.

