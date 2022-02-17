Semi-truck hits PG&E line, knocks out power in Shell Beach
February 17, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A semi-truck that had just exited Highway 101 in Shell Beach hit a power line, causing an outage in the area Thursday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m., the truck snagged a power line on Shell Beach Road near Spyglass Drive, knocking down a pole and damaging others. A small fire also started, but it was quickly extinguished.
A total of 358 customers in the area are without power, according to PG&E. The utility expects to fully restore power by 5 p.m.
Officials closed the Highway 101 Spyglass Drive offramp for about two hours, according to the CHP.
There were no reports of injuries as a result of the accident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines