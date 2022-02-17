SLO County supports delaying closure of Diablo Canyon power plant

February 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 on Tuesday to send a letter asking Governor Gavin Newsom to assist in an effort to delay the closure of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

After 40 years in operation, Diablo Canyon Power Plant is set to be decommissioned in 2025. Diablo Canyon currently provides 10% of California’s electric power.

Late last year, Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Democratic SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg called for officials not to rush the closure of Diablo Canyon. Officials should reconsider whether the nuclear power plant remains open at least 10 years past its scheduled decommissioning in 2025, Cunningham and Ortiz-Legg stated.

Earlier this month, 79 scientists sent a letter to Newsom requesting the governor help delay closure of the plant.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold made the motion on Tuesday to send the letter. The board then voted 3-1 in favor of supporting the delay, with Supervisor Bruce Gibson dissenting and Ortiz-Legg recusing herself from the vote, after participating in the discussion. Gibson wants the plant to close, and the state to promote “truly renewable energy.”

