Arroyo Grande fire apartment fire kills one resident

February 16, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person was killed in an apartment fire in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning in the 500 block of Ide Street, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. With a person trapped inside the apartment, Arroyo Grande police officers battled the blaze with fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters contained the blaze to a single apartment, but could not save the person inside. Officials have not disclosed the identity of the victim.

The death marked the second time in one day that a person died in a fire in San Luis Obispo County. On Tuesday morning, a woman died in an RV fire at SLO County’s safe parking area by Kansas Avenue and Highway 1.

