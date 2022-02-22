Front Page  »  

SLO County COVID-19 cases dropping, 10 new deaths

February 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and an increase in new cases from a daily average of 208 on Friday to 163 on Tuesday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has also dropped, with 20 currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

During the past four days, 315 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 52 new cases, followed by Paso Robles and Atascadero with 37 each, Arroyo Grande with 33 and Nipomo with 29..

In SLO County, 51,995 people have tested positive for the virus and 442 have died.

There have been 8,892,967 positive cases, and 84,216 deaths in California.

More than 80,202,466 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 962,241 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 427,849,842 cases with 5,922,647 dead.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Florian75

There’s something curious about the county’s COVID reports. Active cases are falling dramatically, yet deaths in SLO County continue at the highest levels seen since the pandemic began. Why such a high death count when the Omicron variant is widely reported as less virulent than the preceding variants, and is more prone to affect the upper respiratory system rather than become deep seated in the lungs?


02/22/2022 5:46 pm
Jon Tatro

I really want to know if these people are dying from Covid or are they dying with Covid.


02/22/2022 4:15 pm
AllAboutTheBenjamins

From covid they don’t count people in which it didn’t contribute. As far as deaths they lag behind cases and even though less virulent(somewhat) it’s so contagious that more people were infected hence the high deaths. Facts you can look up.


02/22/2022 7:34 pm
kayaknut

Please present your facts to support your claim.


02/22/2022 9:10 pm
