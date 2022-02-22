SLO County COVID-19 cases dropping, 10 new deaths

February 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and an increase in new cases from a daily average of 208 on Friday to 163 on Tuesday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has also dropped, with 20 currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

During the past four days, 315 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 52 new cases, followed by Paso Robles and Atascadero with 37 each, Arroyo Grande with 33 and Nipomo with 29..

In SLO County, 51,995 people have tested positive for the virus and 442 have died.

There have been 8,892,967 positive cases, and 84,216 deaths in California.

More than 80,202,466 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 962,241 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 427,849,842 cases with 5,922,647 dead.

