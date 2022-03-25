Front Page  »  

Atascadero man allegedly caught with large Fentanyl stash

March 25, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero police officers arrested a Paso Robles man on Thursday, who was out on bail yet allegedly in possession of about a half pound of Fentanyl.

Shortly before 11 a.m., an Atascadero police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of W. Mall and El Camino Real. Officers contacted Joshua Keith Hill, 43, who was out on bail and facing drug charges, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Due to the conditions of Hill’s bail, officers could search his vehicle. Officers searched the car and found about a half pound of Fentanyl and a large amount of cash.

A lethal dose of Fentanyl is 2 milligrams, according to Drug Enforcement Agency publications. Hill possessed the equivalent of about 124,850 lethal doses of Fentanyl, police said.

Officers booked Hill in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of possession of Fentanyl for sale with a bail enhancement because of Hill’s continued criminal behavior while out on bail.

Hill currently remains in custody with his bail set at $510,000.


cooperdog

Give him some of his own medicine.


03/25/2022 10:48 am
Jorge Estrada

What country was it manufactured in?


03/25/2022 10:01 am
MysticOne

Most likely China but India is trying hard to take that title away.

“Unlike China, which has now designated over 100 fentanyl variants and precursors on its list of controlled substances, India has not placed fentanyl, or most other opioids, on its controlled substances list, easing production and export.”


03/25/2022 11:37 am
Jorge Estrada

One has to wonder that if China was the origin of COVID and China has been poisoning the globe with Fentanyl and China doesn’t take a critical stance against the USSR’s barbaric attack on the citizens of the Ukraine, why do the Smart People continue to donate so much wealth to China?


03/25/2022 1:01 pm
﻿