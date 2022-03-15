Dr. Rene Bravo named SLO citizen of the year

March 15, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce named Dr. Rene Bravo citizen of the year for 2020 and 2021, in part for championing COVID-19 vaccines.

Bravo received the Citizen of the Year award at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner over the weekend. The pediatrician has devoted countless hours toward improving the health, safety, and wellbeing of the community, the chamber says.

“Dr. Bravo has been a champion for local access to accurate Covid-19 vaccine information for children and has spearheaded an educational campaign across the county to ensure all families have equal access to quality information and data,” the chamber said in a statement. “He has worked tirelessly to provide the best possible medical services to as many people as possible, especially to those that may not otherwise have access. He is passionate about justice and accessibility in the medical field and believes that investing in a child is investing in the future.”

Bravo said he is humbled to receive the award.

“I am humbled to receive this award tonight,” Bravo said. “I have to say thank you to all the tireless health care workers out there in our community for their work as well. Thank you to the SLO Chamber for this great recognition.”

