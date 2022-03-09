Fire displaces Grover Beach residents
March 9, 2022
By Josh Friedman
A fire scorched the inside of a Grover Beach home early Wednesday morning, resulting in several residents being evacuated.
At about 3:27 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning inside a home on Longbranch Avenue by 16th Street. The occupants were safely evacuated, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Five Cities firefighters knocked down the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel. Grover Beach police also assisted with the fire response.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
