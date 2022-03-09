Templeton Middle School locked down again

March 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

For the second day in a row, on Tuesday Templeton Middle School administrators placed staff and students on lockdown after a threatening note was found on campus during the morning hours.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies searched the campus, and then dropped the shelter in place after about an hour. Even so, deputies remained on campus throughout the school day.

On Monday morning, a similar threat was found at the middle school. Following the threat, students and staff at both Templeton Middle School and Templeton Elementary School were ordered to shelter in place while sheriff deputies investigated.

During searches on both Monday and Tuesday, deputies did not identify a threat.

An investigation into the threats is ongoing.

