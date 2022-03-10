Geoff Auslen is running for SLO County supervisor, learn more

March 9, 2022

OPINION by GEOFF AUSLEN

I am a long-time conservative North County small businessman and community leader. I currently own Glenn’s Repair & Rental in Atascadero, along with several other ventures and volunteer projects.

I am running for Supervisor because the new Second District deserves a conservative voice that will stand up for our values, enact conservative policies that create jobs, and protect law enforcement and first responders. I intend to be that voice.

My opponent is progressive Bruce Gibson. Gibson voted to support the progressive single-payer health plan, which would have cost taxpayers $400 billion annually, outlawed private insurance and Medicare, and raised taxes on already-overburdened small businesses.

He opposes keeping Diablo Canyon – which employs 1,500 local residents and provides nearly 10% of our state’s energy – open past 2025. He’s done nothing to increase our local water supply. He’s even voted to defund the police.

I’m proud to be supported by county residents of all different partisan leanings. It’s proof that our county’s problems – and my small business background and pragmatic, common-sense approach – transcend party politics.

Inflation, stagnant job and wage growth, skyrocketing gas prices, soaring crime rates and increasing emergency response times in rural parts of the county aren’t red issues or blue issues – they are problems that plague each and every one of us. This is why I’ve been endorsed by the conservative Lincoln Club of SLO County, the Atascadero Police Association, the Atascadero Professional Firefighters, and a host of North County elected and small business leaders.

I was raised right here on the Central Coast. I’ve created jobs as a local small businessman, and will fight for conservative policies that attract business investment, create head-of-household jobs and protect our local cops and first responders.

To learn more about our campaign and see our list of endorsements, visit Auslen for Supervisor. See you on the campaign trail.

