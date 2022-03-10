Los Osos man injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 101
March 9, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
An allegedly intoxicated man driving a semi-truck the wrong way on Highway 101 near Los Alamos left a Los Osos man hospitalized with major injuries on Tuesday, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 8 p.m., callers began reporting a semi-truck headed the wrong way on Highway 101, After multiple near collisions, two vehicles attempting to avoid the wrong-way truck crashed south of Alisos Canyon.
Christopher Moreno, 32, continued driving the semi-truck southbound in the northbound lane. He then crashed head-on into a Toyota driven by 44-year-old William Platte of Los Osos.
Firefighters extricated Platte from his Toyota. He was then transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.
The semi-truck driver and his passenger walked away from the accident with moderate injuries. CHP officers arrested Moreno for allegedly driving under the influence.
