Gunman fires warning shot, robs Pismo Beach gas station

March 7, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police are searching for a gunman who robbed the Shell gas station in Pismo Beach Sunday evening and fired a warning shot.

At about 8 p.m., a man entered the Shell station at 2699 Shell Beach Road, brandished a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash. During the robbery, the suspect fired a single shot into the gas station ceiling, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived. No one suffered injuries during the robbery.

Officers searched the area but did not manage to locate the suspect.

Police describe the robber as a hispanic man in his 30 or 40s who is about 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs between 220 and 240 pounds. He has dark hair and was wearing all black clothing and a face covering.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the robbery to call the Pismo Beach Police Department Detectives Bureau at (805) 773-2208.

Surveillance footage of the robbery has yet to be released.

