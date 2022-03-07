SLO County gas prices rise above $5.50 a gallon

March 7, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Amid the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Moscow, local drivers are again paying record prices at the pump.

Shortly after rising above $5 a gallon for the first time, the average price of regular gasoline in San Luis Obispo County has risen above $5.50. The average price of regular gasoline in SLO County is $5.52 a gallon, as of Monday, according to AAA.

One week ago, the local average was $5 a gallon. A year ago, it was $3.89.

Gas prices in SLO County remain among the highest in the nation. In California, the state with the highest gas prices, only drivers in Mono, Humboldt and Del Norte counties are currently paying more at the pump than drivers in SLO County

The current California average is $5.34 a gallon. The national average is $4.07.

