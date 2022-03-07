Front Page  »  

SLO County gas prices rise above $5.50 a gallon

March 7, 2022

Gas in Santa Margarita

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Amid the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Moscow, local drivers are again paying record prices at the pump.

Shortly after rising above $5 a gallon for the first time, the average price of regular gasoline in San Luis Obispo County has risen above $5.50. The average price of regular gasoline in SLO County is $5.52 a gallon, as of Monday, according to AAA.

One week ago, the local average was $5 a gallon. A year ago, it was $3.89.

Gas prices in SLO County remain among the highest in the nation. In California, the state with the highest gas prices, only drivers in Mono, Humboldt and Del Norte counties are currently paying more at the pump than drivers in SLO County

The current California average is $5.34 a gallon. The national average is $4.07.


Rambunctious

What a mess…. in just one year’s time…. The only thing I can hope for is that people are learning from this nightmare…. And that they may rethink which political party they support at the ballot box….


03/07/2022 6:09 pm
shelworth

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says to just go buy an electric vehicle. Miss President Trump yet?


03/07/2022 3:49 pm
blackjack

Never personally been one to fly a flag with any politician’s name on it, but the Biden/Harris voters and Branch Covidian “work” and “school” from home fans contributed to this mess prior to Putin’s recent actions in Ukraine –


03/07/2022 3:27 pm
Jorge Estrada

Bad news and the cost instantly goes up, good news and the cost will slowly go down. Sure does resemble price gouging? I certainly did not vote for this mess, now we have to pick up where we left off and pay for the damage control too.


03/07/2022 2:02 pm
AllAboutTheBenjamins

Nobody voted for this. Oil is a speculative market and one of the biggest petroleum exporters just invaded a sovereign country. Is there a shortage of oil and gas? Nope.


03/07/2022 5:00 pm
big barn

You voted for this

FJB


03/07/2022 6:23 pm
