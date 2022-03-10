Morro Bay drops controversial waterfront camping program

March 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

In response to community outrage, the Morro Bay City Council on Tuesday voted to cancel its waterfront camping program located at Tidelands Park, Coleman Drive and in Morro Bay parking lots.

In 2020, the city began an RV and tent camping program that included 19 space with views of Morro Rock and the bay. The city charged users $65 to $75 a night.

Citing noise and compatibility, a group of citizens fought back. Organized by Morro Bay residents Betty Winholtz, Carole Truesdale and Jim Curnutt, the group gathered 869 signatures in order to put the issue on a ballot. They only needed 820 signatures.

The city council then adopted an ordinance ending the camping program.

Loading...