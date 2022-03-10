SLO County reports 17 COVID-19 deaths, new cases dropping

March 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, and a decrease in new cases from a daily average of 106 on March 1 to 46 on March 9.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 40s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has also dropped, with 12 currently hospitalized, one in intensive care.

During the past eight days, 302 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 70 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 45, Paso Robles with 37, California Men’s Colony with 35 and Arroyo Grande with 24.

In SLO County, 52,728 people have tested positive for the virus and 470 have died.

There have been 9,021,848 positive cases, and 87,083 deaths in California.

More than 81,064,103 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 989,473 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 451,809,254 cases with 6,043,977 dead.

