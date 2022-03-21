Nipomo man sentenced to 32 years to life for sex crimes

March 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 26-year-old Nipomo was sentenced on Monday to 32 years to life in state prison for a series of 2021 residential burglaries, sexual assaults and petty theft.

Kammeron Isaac Anderson was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury in Dec. 2021, after a nearly three-week long trial. During his crime spree, Anderson broke into homes in Nipomo where he sexually assaulted several women.

During the evening of Jan. 10, 2021, Anderson entered a home where a couple was sleeping. The couple awakened to find Anderson in their bedroom wearing only underwear. When the couple confronted Anderson, he grabbed his clothing from beneath their bed and fled, according to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office.

Then on Jan. 22, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Anderson forced his way into a home and physically restrained a female resident. The woman’s screams alerted her husband who intervened. Anderson then fled.

About two hours later, Anderson entered a residence located about one mile away, removed his shoes and entered a woman’s bedroom. Anderson pushed the woman on the bed and attempted to restrain her. The woman yelled for her adult daughter, who was inside the home at the time. The daughter came and confronted Anderson, who then fled.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

