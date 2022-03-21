Record number of freshman applicants apply to Cal Poly
March 21, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
For the second year in a row, Cal Poly has set a record for the number of applicants wanting to attend the San Luis Obispo County campus.
More than 69,000 first-time freshman applicants applied to attend Cal Poly in fall 2022, an increase of 2,474 applications form the prior year. At the same time, applications to transfer from Cal Poly are down.
Earlier this year, Cal Poly was ranked in the top 10 for best value among California universities, in sixth place.
