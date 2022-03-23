SLO County garbage rates on the rise, much higher for some

March 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County residents can expect to see increases in their garbage bills over the next year because of inflation, gas prices, new regulations and the agencies overseeing garbage regulations for their area.

The city of San Luis Obispo is seeking to raise garbage rates by 26.63%, a 17.75% increase plus a temporary 8.88% for 2022. In Templeton, a cost of living increase is slated to raise rates by 6.6%, though those rates could increase more in the future because of rising SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) fees and new mandates — charges some rural residents will not be required to pay.

Last year, San Luis Obispo County cut ties with the IWMA and directed the public works department to comply with state mandates. At the time, a consultant hired by the county estimated a large fee increase for county residents based on operating under the IWMA model and compliance with an incoming state mandate regarding food waste, SB 1383.

The county, however, did not follow the IWMA model, which is to increase fees for all customers at the same rate regardless of possible exemptions. The county applied for and received exemptions to SB 1383, which cut the county’s costs in half.

For its customers, the cities and the community services districts, the IWMA is raising fees from 2% to 5.4% of gross receipts while the county is eyeing a 2% fee for rural customers no longer under the IWMA umbrella. Customers of the IWMA will be paying 170% more in fees than those working with the SLO County Public Work’s Department.

Residents and businesses in areas under the population density waiver will not be required to do the following SB 1383 mandates:

· Residents and businesses are not required to use a three-can collection system

· County doesn’t need to maintain records for organic waste collection services

· County doesn’t need to conduct route reviews and look for organic contamination

· Businesses are not required to sign up for organic waste service or face fines

· Businesses are not required to provide annual information to their tenants

Even though trash rates countywide are expected to increase, because of economic instability and the uncertain costs of complying with SB 1383, municipalities and haulers are unsure what local residents will need to pay for trash collection during the next few years.

Loading...