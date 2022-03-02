SLO County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, new cases dropping

March 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and an decrease in new cases from a daily average of 119 on Friday to 106 on Tuesday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 30s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has also dropped, with 14 currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

During the past four days, 174 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. California Men’s Colony leads with 34 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 28, Paso Robles with 22, Arroyo Grande with 18 and both Atascadero and Nipomo with 15 each.

In SLO County, 54,426 people have tested positive for the virus and 453 have died.

There have been 8,979,639 positive cases, and 85,748 deaths in California.

More than 80,697,924 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 977,402 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 438,814,552 cases with 5,983,814 dead.

