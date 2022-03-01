Deputy shoots 10 rounds at unarmed suspect in Lompoc
March 1, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
One deputy shot 10 rounds at an unarmed man during during an incident with the suspect in Lompoc on Feb. 23, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Following a collision, callers reported the driver of a pickup truck driver fled the scene while driving erratically. After crashing into a fence, Rudy Angel Delgadillo, 24, ditched the truck and fled on foot.
He was then captured on surveillance video trying the doors of two parked cars and entering a third vehicle.
Deputies Ross Van Tassel and Yeshella Jimenez ordered Delgadillo to stop, but he would not comply and instead took what the deputies perceived was a shooting stance, according to a press release.
Van Tassel fired 10 rounds and Jimenez fired one round at Delgadillo. One round hit the suspect in the shoulder, who remains in the hospital. Officials placed both deputies on paid administrative leave.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (805) 681-4171.
