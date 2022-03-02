SLO County’s gas prices continue to soar

March 2, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County gas prices have risen above $5 a gallon, setting new record highs.

As of Wednesday, the average price of regular gasoline in SLO County is $5.03 a gallon, according to AAA. One month ago, the local average was $4.83 a gallon. A year ago, it was $3.83 a gallon.

Gas prices in SLO County are among the highest in the nation and are higher than the current California average of $4.87. Drivers are paying more at the pump in California than in any other state. The current national average is $3.66.

There are only two counties in California where drivers are currently paying more at the pump in SLO County. Mono County has an average gas price of $5.66. In Inyo County, the average price of a gallon of gas is three-tenths of a cent higher than in SLO County.

