Car fire shut down southbound Highway 101 in Pismo beach
March 2, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A car fire on Highway 101 near the Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach temporary shut down the southbound lanes on Wednesday.
Shortly after 11 a.m., callers reported a vehicle with flames shooting out from the car’s underside on Highway 101. While firefighters battled the blaze, Pismo Beach police officers directed traffic through the city.
Shortly before noon, firefighters had extinguished the blaze and the southbound lanes reopened.
