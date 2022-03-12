The suffering of Irpin, Ukraine as seen in those fleeing

March 12, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

IRPIN, Ukraine – With a constant plume of smoke in the air and the frequent sound of artillery fire behind them, Ukrainian refugees cross the Irpin River on a makeshift bridge, beside the actual one that was blown out.

They are fleeing Irpin, Ukraine, a city in the Kyiv region adjacent to the capital, itself. Fierce battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces have raged there in recent days.

Many elderly people — walking with canes or not — struggle to cross the river. People reach out hands to assist them.

Some evacuees are not walking at all. They are carried across the river on stretchers. Among those on stretchers, some are alive; some are dead. Ambulances wait on the street that connects to the blown-out bridge to whisk away those most in need of medical care.

One elderly woman was wheeled, rather than carried, along the final stretch of road. She made it out of Irpin via wheelchair and then ambulance.

In addition to people evacuating, dogs and cats were regular sights among the flow of refugees. Dogs usually walked on leashes, while cats were typically carried out of Irpin in boxes.

Casualties in Irpin are mounting, and images alone might tell the story.

