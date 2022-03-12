Santa Barbara nurse accused of sexually assaulting emergency room patient

March 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Barbara man, who is also a registered nurse, was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient in the Emergency Room at Saint John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard.

While working as a nurse at Saint Johns, 37-year-old Graham Arthur Fusch allegedly penetrated a patient with his fingers. He then allegedly removed his penis from his pants and asked the emergency room patient to perform oral sex.

Oxnard police officers investigated the allegations and determined there was enough probable cause to arrest Fusch. Officers then booked Fusch into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on a sexual assault charge, in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or any similar incidents involving Fusch to contact Detective Kevin Adair at (805) 385-7663.

