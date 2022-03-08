Threat leads to shelter in place at Templeton schools
March 7, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Following a threat, students and staff at both Templeton Middle School and Templeton Elementary School were ordered to shelter in place on Monday while sheriff deputies investigated.
Shortly before 11 a.m., someone made an unspecified threat against Templeton Middle School leading administrators to place both schools on lockdown. Deputies searched the school, but did not identify a threat.
At about 1 p.m., administrators lifted the shelter in place orders.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
