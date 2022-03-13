What gas prices now look like in San Luis Obispo County

March 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices are still on the rise in San Luis Obispo County, though the percentage of increase appears to have slowed.

From Saturday to Sunday, the average price of gas in SLO County increased by one cent to a record $5.92, according to figures from AAA. Last week, the price of gas increased by an average of seven cents a day.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.35 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.35 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.39 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.39 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.39 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.43 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.49

