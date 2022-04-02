2 overdoses, 1 death at SLO County safe parking site

April 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One person is dead after two people allegedly overdosed on Monday morning at the San Luis Obispo County safe parking site off Kansas Avenue.

At about 8:30 a.m., first responders stopped by a mobile home to check on a man and woman who lived there. Responders found the man had died while the woman was showing signs of an overdose.

The woman was transported to a local hospital.

“We are sad to learn of this tragedy at the site,” said Jeffrey Al-Mashat, safe parking site program manager. “Drugs are one of the things guests struggle with as they try to get on their feet, and sadly it appears drugs were a factor in this tragedy.”

