Body found 5 miles from deceased’s vehicle in rural Paso Robles

April 19, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The deceased man found near Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles on Sunday was lying about five miles away from what may have been his vehicle, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, a witness reported a deceased man lying beside Highway 46 near Estrella Road in the Whitley Gardens area of rural Paso Robles. Sheriff’s deputies and detectives immediately launched an investigation.

Investigators found a disabled vehicle about five miles away from where the man’s body was lying. The disabled vehicle is believed to be associated with the deceased man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Currently, the death does not appear to be suspicious. As of Monday afternoon, officials had yet to identify the deceased man.

An autopsy will take place this week. An investigation into the death remains ongoing.

