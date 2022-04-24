Deceased gunshot victim found in vehicle in Santa Maria

By KAREN VELIE

Police found a 61-year-old man dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound in rural Santa Maria on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported the body in a car parked on the side of the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Hanson Way. Investigators believe the man had been killed hours earlier.

Officers are not releasing the name of the victim until after his next of kin has been notified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Santa Maria police Sgt. Todd Logan at (805) 928-3781.

