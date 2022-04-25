Hiker airlifted off Avila Beach cliff

April 24, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A CHP helicopter airlifted a climber off of a cliff in Avila Beach on Saturday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a caller reported that a climber on the Pecho Coast Trail above the Harford Pier was stranded on a cliff. Cal Fire rescue personnel worked with the helicopter crew to airlift the climber to safety.

Officials did not report anyone suffering any injuries.

