Hiker airlifted off Avila Beach cliff
April 24, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A CHP helicopter airlifted a climber off of a cliff in Avila Beach on Saturday.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a caller reported that a climber on the Pecho Coast Trail above the Harford Pier was stranded on a cliff. Cal Fire rescue personnel worked with the helicopter crew to airlift the climber to safety.
Officials did not report anyone suffering any injuries.
