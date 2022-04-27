Gas leak leads to evacuations in Paso Robles

April 27, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officials evacuated some Paso Robles residents and asked others to shelter in place because of a gas leak Tuesday afternoon. [Tribune]

Shortly after 2 p.m., construction workers hit a gas line in a backyard. As gas leaked into the air, officials asked residents on Theatre Drive to evacuate their homes, while those living at a nearby mobile home park were asked to shelter in place.

Southern California Gas personnel arrived at the scene quickly and stopped the leak.

