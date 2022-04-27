Little known about man murdered in Santa Maria

April 27, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police have identified the 61-year-old man who was found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound as Luis Bernabe Jimenez.

Police say they do not know where Jimenez lived or worked. Detectives are seeking to talk to anyone who knows that information.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a body in a car parked on the side of the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Hanson Way. The car was parked in a rural area of Santa Maria that if largely farmland. Investigators believe Jimenez may have been killed hours before police found his body.

“Very little is known about Jimenez,” the police department said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Jimenez to contact Detective Woessner at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1929.

Loading...