Los Osos man charged with attempted murder
April 9, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A Los Osos man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing a Lompoc woman multiple times.
On Thursday evening, a caller reported a woman on a Highway 101 offramp in Gaviota with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck. CHP officers determined 33-year-old Timothy Alcantar had stabbed the women with a screwdriver while she was driving.
The woman pulled over and ran from the car, which Alcantar drove away.
Emergency personnel transported the victim to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment of her injuries.
On Friday, CHP officers arrested Alcantar in Lompoc on charges of car theft, corporal injury to a spouse, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. He remains in the Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set a $1 million.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines