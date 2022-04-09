Los Osos man charged with attempted murder

April 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A Los Osos man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing a Lompoc woman multiple times.

On Thursday evening, a caller reported a woman on a Highway 101 offramp in Gaviota with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck. CHP officers determined 33-year-old Timothy Alcantar had stabbed the women with a screwdriver while she was driving.

The woman pulled over and ran from the car, which Alcantar drove away.

Emergency personnel transported the victim to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment of her injuries.

On Friday, CHP officers arrested Alcantar in Lompoc on charges of car theft, corporal injury to a spouse, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. He remains in the Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set a $1 million.

