SLO County gas prices continue to drop, find the best prices

April 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County average price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is down nine cents to $5.95, according to figures from AAA.

Following President Joe Biden’s March 31 announcement that the country would release 1 million barrels of oil reserves a day for six months, prices began to fall from a county high of $6.09 a gallon.

At an average price of $5.95 a gallon, SLO County has the second highest price for gas in the state. Mono County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.64. The national average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents to $4.11.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.19 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.39 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.47 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 7-11 – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.53 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59 Spirt – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59

Loading...