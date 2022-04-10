SLO County gas prices continue to drop, find the best prices
April 10, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County average price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is down nine cents to $5.95, according to figures from AAA.
Following President Joe Biden’s March 31 announcement that the country would release 1 million barrels of oil reserves a day for six months, prices began to fall from a county high of $6.09 a gallon.
At an average price of $5.95 a gallon, SLO County has the second highest price for gas in the state. Mono County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.64. The national average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents to $4.11.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.19
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.39
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.47
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49
- 7-11 – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.53
- 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59
- Spirt – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59
