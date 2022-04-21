Man shoots gun in Guadalupe home, occupants climb out window
April 21, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Following an hours-long standoff Thursday morning, authorities arrested a Guadalupe man who allegedly fired shots inside a home during a family dispute. [KCOY]
On Wednesday night, Guadalupe police officers twice came out to a house to conduct welfare checks. In both instances, there was just a family issue at the household, Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash said.
At about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the house for a third time. As officers were arriving, they heard gunshots coming from the house.
Officers established communication with individuals inside the home and determined a man had a gun that he had been firing. Guadalupe police then requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s SWAT team and the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police helped a woman, as well as the father of the suspect, escape the house through a window.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out. He also tried to lure officers inside the house.
At about 7:30 a.m., the man finally exited the home. Officers arrested him and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Jail.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines