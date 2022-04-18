Man’s body found near Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles
April 18, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The body of a deceased man was found Sunday near Highway 46 and Estrella Road in rural Paso Robles. [KSBY]
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies located the body and launched an investigation. The death does not appear to be suspicious, sheriff’s officials say.
It is unclear how the man died. Authorities have yet to release additional information about the deceased man.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines