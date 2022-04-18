Man’s body found near Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles

April 18, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The body of a deceased man was found Sunday near Highway 46 and Estrella Road in rural Paso Robles. [KSBY]

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies located the body and launched an investigation. The death does not appear to be suspicious, sheriff’s officials say.

It is unclear how the man died. Authorities have yet to release additional information about the deceased man.

Loading...