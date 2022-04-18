Suspicious device found, SLO airport evacuated

April 18, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A suspected explosive device found in a bathroom at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport led to a bomb squad technician coming out and the airport briefly being evacuated Sunday night.

Security personnel at the airport discovered the device and reported it to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:20 p.m. Initially, the device was described as something resembling a live mortar round, according to police scanner traffic.

Deputies, including a technician from the SLO County Bomb Task Force, arrived and investigated. They determined the suspicious item was not a live explosive device and did not pose a threat to the public.

The airport resumed normal operations. Emergency personnel were at the scene for a total of about two hours.

