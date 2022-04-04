Multi-casualty incident declared at Deltopia in Isla Vista

April 3, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Multiple people suffered serious injuries at the annual, unsanctioned Deltopia party in Isla Vista on Saturday.

Heavy crowds and overcrowded balconies led to multiple medical emergencies, including severe trauma cases, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. In response, authorities declared a multi-casualty incident.

KSBY reports at least three people suffered significant injuries from falls. Santa Barbara County fire personnel responded to about 35 calls for emergency services throughout Saturday.

On Friday, deputies made three arrests and issued 20 citations and seven reports, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The was also one traffic collision.

Sheriff’s officials have yet to release totals for Saturday, though they say it was a much busier day than Friday. Deltopia spans Friday through Sunday.

