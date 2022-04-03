One person injured in shooting in Santa Maria
April 3, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria Saturday night.
At about 9:30 p.m., a caller reported a shooting near the 600 block of S. Pine Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, who suffered an undisclosed injury.
It is unclear if investigators have identified a suspect. Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.
