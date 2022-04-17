One person injured in Los Osos fire
April 17, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person was injured in a house fire in Los Osos on Saturday night, according to Cal Fire.
A caller reported the fire burning at a home located at 1655 7th Street shortly after 9 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and spent a few hours mopping up the fire. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines