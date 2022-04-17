One person injured in Los Osos fire

April 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person was injured in a house fire in Los Osos on Saturday night, according to Cal Fire.



A caller reported the fire burning at a home located at 1655 7th Street shortly after 9 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and spent a few hours mopping up the fire. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

