2 people killed, 4 injured after crash in Atascadero

April 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Two people died and four others were injured in a fiery two car collision on Highway 101 in Atascadero on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a white sedan and a grey Chevy Suburban crashed on northbound 101 near Santa Barbara Road. Officers arrived to find multiple people trapped in the sedan, which was on fire, according to the CHP.

There were also two people lying on the side of the road, one who was not moving, according to the CHP.

Officers closed an offramp and one northbound lane of Highway 101. CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

Loading...