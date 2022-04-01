San Luis Obispo police warn of prowlers near Cal Poly

April 1, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning residents of an individual or individuals prowling around the neighborhood adjacent to Cal Poly.

Over the past several months, the police department has received three reports of late night or early morning prowlers in the neighborhood, specifically on McCollum Street, police said in a social media post. The police department is urging residents to lock their doors and windows both during the day and at night.

Additionally, police urge residents to install security cameras and to report any suspicious activity at their homes.

