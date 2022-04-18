SLO County gas prices continue slow decline

April 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

During the past week, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell by six cents to $5.89 as 31 countries announced plans to release emergency oil reserves, including Mexico, Japan, Germany and Canada, according to figures from AAA.

Following President Joe Biden’s March 31 announcement that the country would release 1 million barrels of oil reserves a day for six months, prices began to fall from a county high of $6.09 a gallon.

At an average price of $5.89 a gallon, SLO County has the second highest price for gas in the state. Mono County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.57. The national average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents to $4.08.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.35 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.35 7-11 – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.45 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.45 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.47 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 Sinclair – Paso Robles, Heritage Loop Road: $5.49 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.57

