San Miguel resident killed in two-car crash in San Luis Obispo

April 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A San Miguel resident was killed in a two-car crash in San Luis Obispo on Easter Sunday, the fourth auto accident related death in SLO County in three days.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported a collision in the 3900 block of Broad. When first responders arrived, they found one driver unconscious and began to provide medical aid.

Responders then transported the San Miguel resident to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The deceased’s name is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the fatal crash. The decedent was not wearing a seatbelt which contributed to the severity of their injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Josh Walsh at (805) 781-7317.

