SLO County gas prices down slightly, find the best prices
April 4, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell slightly to $6.04 a gallon on Sunday, according to figures from AAA.
During the past week, the average price of gas in SLO County decreased by five cents from a record high of $6.09. The prior week, the price of gas increased by eight cents.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.39
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49
- 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.57
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.57
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.59
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.59
- Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.71
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.75
