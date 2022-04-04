SLO County gas prices down slightly, find the best prices

April 4, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell slightly to $6.04 a gallon on Sunday, according to figures from AAA.

During the past week, the average price of gas in SLO County decreased by five cents from a record high of $6.09. The prior week, the price of gas increased by eight cents.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.39 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.57 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.57 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.59 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.59 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.71 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.75

