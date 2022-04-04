Person killed on crash on the Cuesta Grade near Santa Margarita
April 4, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person was killed Sunday morning after a vehicle spun out on the Cuesta Grade near Santa Margarita and was struck by an oncoming car. [KSBY]
Shortly after 9:45 a.m., a person was driving a Nissan on southbound Highway 101, heading down the Cuesta Grade with one passenger inside the vehicle. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control, and the Nissan spun several times in the southbound lanes before crossing onto the northbound side of the highway.
An oncoming Ford Fusion struck the Nissan, killing one person. It is unclear what, if any, injuries were sustained by others involved in the crash.
CHP officers are investigating the collision.
