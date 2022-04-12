Vegetation burns near Highway 101 in SLO

April 12, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned vegetation Tuesday morning near Highway 101 and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

A caller reported the blaze at approximately 6:54 a.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

It is unclear what caused the fire. Authorities have not reported any injuries.

