Vegetation burns near Highway 101 in SLO
April 12, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire burned vegetation Tuesday morning near Highway 101 and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.
A caller reported the blaze at approximately 6:54 a.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze.
It is unclear what caused the fire. Authorities have not reported any injuries.
