Vegetation burns near Highway 101 in SLO

April 12, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned vegetation Tuesday morning near Highway 101 and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

A caller reported the blaze at approximately 6:54 a.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

It is unclear what caused the fire. Authorities have not reported any injuries.


JThomas

Let me make a guess. Most likely a homeless encampment!


04/12/2022 11:34 am
unusualsuspect

Nearby homeless encampment is a pretty good guess of what caused the fire…


04/12/2022 11:00 am
﻿