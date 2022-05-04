Front Page  »  

Farm workers at Santa Maria berry farm go on strike

May 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Workers at J&G Berry Farms in Santa Maria who are demanding a pay increase are on strike. [KSBY]

The striking workers say they currently make $2.10 per box of strawberries. They are asking for a raise to $3.50 a box.

Farmworker Rosalina Sebastian said she has not received a pay increase while working for J&G Berry Farms over the past five years. The pay is not enough for food, and rent is expensive, and gas is going high, Sebastian said.

Some striking workers met with the owners of J&G Berry Farms on Tuesday. The company offered a five-cent pay increase, which the workers collectively rejected, they said.

The Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project and the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy are both supporting the striking workers.


Adam Trask

Strawberries are a half-billion dollar industry in the Santa Maria Valley. These workers deserve a raise.


05/04/2022 1:52 pm
unusualsuspect

“Now you would think, if any group of people would not wanna demonstrate what life would be

like without them, it would be”, berry pickers. Machines sure are a lot easier to deal with and would likely save time/money. Gooood luck lol.


05/04/2022 11:57 am
Messkit

Raise the price of production, and the price at the store rises. Thus, putting the workers back into the same situation as before, with a caveat; Being more expensive at the store, fewer berries will be sold, which is less profit for the farm owner, which forces a reduction in either acres planted…


…or labor.


05/04/2022 11:56 am
﻿