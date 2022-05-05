San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 case rates rising again

May 5, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported a increase in new COVID-19 cases this week from a daily average of 13 on April 27 to 25 on May 4.

During the past seven days, the county reported 249 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 79 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 33, Atascadero with 25, Arroyo Grande with 24 and Nipomo with 17.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus remains low, with four currently hospitalized, no one in intensive care.

In SLO County, 53,958 people have tested positive for the virus and 497 have died.

There have been 9,263,746 positive cases, and 90,642 deaths in California.

More than 83,356,490 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,023,513 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 515,386,170 cases with 6,269,602 dead.

Loading...